Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of IBTX opened at $48.73 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $7,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,390,000 after purchasing an additional 391,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,607,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,310,000 after purchasing an additional 72,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after purchasing an additional 216,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 402,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

