ILCoin Market Capitalization Hits $10.32 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. ILCoin has a total market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $637,123.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004048 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002278 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001211 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000182 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,199,038,890 coins and its circulating supply is 245,342,470 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Graviex, FreiExchange, Crex24, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

