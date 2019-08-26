IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IHS Markit has a well-diversified global customer base and solid brand recognition. The company’s depth and breadth of information and analytics is a key competitive differentiator. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst by helping the company expand offerings and strengthen international footprint. The company's business model ensures solid recurring revenue generation capacity. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry's growth in the past year. On the flip side, higher costs remain a concern for IHS Markit as the company plans to make significant investments in automotive, energy and financial services. The company’s business experiences event driven seasonality, which causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and profits. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

NASDAQ INFO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.29. 20,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $3,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in IHS Markit by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

