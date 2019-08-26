IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) VP Sells $20,041.05 in Stock

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) VP Tessia Park sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total transaction of $20,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.01. 289,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,563. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.29.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,123 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,320 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,414 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

