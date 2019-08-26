HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

In other news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi acquired 22,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $89,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in HyreCar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

