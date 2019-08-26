HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 905 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 905 ($11.83) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 633 ($8.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 659.27 ($8.61).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 586.40 ($7.66) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 642.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 645.51. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 695.90 ($9.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

