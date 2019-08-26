HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to Market Perform by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.19.

HP stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. HP has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 255.49%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $316,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in HP by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 89,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in HP by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

