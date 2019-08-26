Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given a $44.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $42.63. 3,028,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,572,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $52,592,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,994 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,424,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 961,066 shares in the last quarter. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

