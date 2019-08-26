HOLD Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $579,598.00 and approximately $6,053.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

