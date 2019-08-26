Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Given a $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) has been assigned a $21.00 price objective by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMLP. TheStreet cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 119,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $486.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 347,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.