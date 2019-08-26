HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HMNF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.15. HMN Financial has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $23.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HMN Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in HMN Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 138,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in HMN Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 207,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HMN Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

