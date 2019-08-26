Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

HTH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. 233,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $420.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.83 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $810,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 809,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,393,439.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,523,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 259,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 268,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 157,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

