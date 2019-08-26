HiCoin (XHI) Trading 26.8% Higher This Week

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $217.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. During the last week, HiCoin has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.