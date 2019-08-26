Head to Head Contrast: California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Webster Financial (OTCMKTS:WBS)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Webster Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Webster Financial and California First National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.34 billion 3.02 $360.42 million $3.74 11.74 California First National Bancorp $24.60 million 7.27 $12.51 million N/A N/A

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 27.99% 13.80% 1.37% California First National Bancorp N/A 4.18% 2.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Webster Financial and California First National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Webster Financial currently has a consensus price target of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.67%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Summary

Webster Financial beats California First National Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.