Head to Head Analysis: DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) and PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) and PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get DURECT alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DURECT and PLx Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT 0 0 1 0 3.00 PLx Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

DURECT presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given DURECT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DURECT is more favorable than PLx Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

DURECT has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLx Pharma has a beta of 5.14, suggesting that its stock price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of DURECT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of PLx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of DURECT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of PLx Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DURECT and PLx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT -123.22% -116.97% -44.60% PLx Pharma -2,056.16% -25.43% -1.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DURECT and PLx Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT $18.56 million 16.96 -$25.32 million ($0.16) -10.25 PLx Pharma $750,000.00 69.07 $900,000.00 ($1.35) -4.24

PLx Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DURECT. DURECT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase I and II development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The company's oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Sandoz AG; and Zogenix, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. Its product pipeline also includes other oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.