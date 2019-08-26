Guggenheim Analysts Give PVH (NYSE:PVH) a $100.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $100.00 target price on PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. UBS Group lowered their price target on PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $164.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.05.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. PVH has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $157.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

