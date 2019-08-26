Guggenheim Analysts Give Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) a $45.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FL. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of FL stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. 8,298,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,980. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.27%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

