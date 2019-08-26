Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Up 120.0% in August

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GFED traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Federal Bancshares news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

