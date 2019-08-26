GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Down to $13.57

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $13.57. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 27,504 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $6,875,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $5,395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $45,026,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $13,488,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $9,711,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

