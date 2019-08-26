GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Shares Up 1.1%

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79, 169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.98.

About GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

