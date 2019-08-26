GPU Coin (GPU) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, GPU Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. GPU Coin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GPU Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GPU Coin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Profile

GPU Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin . The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GPU Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GPU Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.