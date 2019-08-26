Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Up 5.6%

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.26, 121,475 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 163,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $660.54 million, a P/E ratio of 231.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $46,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,002 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $1,342,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,635 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,816. 67.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

