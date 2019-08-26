GOME ELECTRICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of GOME ELECTRICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GMELY) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41, approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About GOME ELECTRICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of home appliances and consumer electronic products in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and online retail of electrical appliances and consumer electronic products, as well as in property holding activities.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for GOME ELECTRICAL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GOME ELECTRICAL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.