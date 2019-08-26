GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,297.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $148,994.00 and $5,297.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

