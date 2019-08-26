GNY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $73,850.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. GNY has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $73,850.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY token can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00251076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01296028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094956 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000410 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

