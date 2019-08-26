Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 78,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,455,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

GLUU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $650.65 million, a P/E ratio of -52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $30,274.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $56,262,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,268,064 shares of company stock worth $56,322,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

