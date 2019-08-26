Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as high as $12.28. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 3,600 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

