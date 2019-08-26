Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 16,700 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $852,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.36. 725,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 240.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

