Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Up 2.2%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.29, 75,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 108,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Genetic Technologies makes up 0.1% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpine Group USVI LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.