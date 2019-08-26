Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Up 2.2%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.29, 75,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 108,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)
Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.
