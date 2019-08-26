Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Insider John C. Hellmann Sells 189 Shares

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) insider John C. Hellmann sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $20,905.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 421,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,591.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GWR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.67. 574,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $110.82.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

