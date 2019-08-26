General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.72

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.72 and traded as high as $8.25. General Finance shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 1,495 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $250.06 million, a PE ratio of 136.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.
About General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)
General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.
