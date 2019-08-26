General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.72

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.72 and traded as high as $8.25. General Finance shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 1,495 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get General Finance alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $250.06 million, a PE ratio of 136.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in General Finance by 1,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in General Finance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in General Finance in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Finance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.