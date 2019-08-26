General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,162. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.92. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

