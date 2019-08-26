Gas Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.61 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and $4.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00016806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Koinex, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bitbns, Kucoin, Bitinka, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Koinex, Binance, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, OKEx, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

