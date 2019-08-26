GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex and Crex24. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $11,002.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00709387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013668 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BitBay, Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex, Upbit, Crex24, Cryptopia, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.