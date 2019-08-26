Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Galileo Resources PLC (LON:GLR)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), 8,505,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,083% from the average session volume of 719,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.59.

About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.