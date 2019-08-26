Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.56. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 13,803 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

