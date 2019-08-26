FunFair Price Up 33.5% Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, FunFair has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $857,388.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, OKEx and Radar Relay.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, HitBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

