FujiCoin (FJC) Reaches Market Cap of $229,560.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $229,560.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,286.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.01818782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.46 or 0.02999175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00715825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00772440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00070689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00500452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007877 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,781,507 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

