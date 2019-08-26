FSA Group Ltd (FSA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on September 13th

FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

FSA opened at A$1.09 ($0.77) on Monday. FSA Group has a 1 year low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 801.12, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.08.

FSA Group Company Profile

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company's Services segment offers debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, bankruptcy, and easy debt management services. Its Consumer Lending segment is involved in the home loan lending and broking, and personal loan lending activities.

