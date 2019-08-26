FSA Group Ltd (FSA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on September 13th

FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.
FSA opened at A$1.09 ($0.77) on Monday. FSA Group has a 1 year low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 801.12, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.08.
FSA Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for FSA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.