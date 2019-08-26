Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. GMP Securities cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.65.
Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.60. 76,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,787. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.