Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. GMP Securities cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.65.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.60. 76,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,787. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.