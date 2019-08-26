Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Set at $33.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has been given a $33.00 price objective by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FL. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of FL stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $35.70. 483,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

