Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66, Morningstar.com reports. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FL stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. Foot Locker has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Foot Locker by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $142,856,000 after purchasing an additional 263,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,639 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,376,000 after purchasing an additional 117,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $4,755,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

