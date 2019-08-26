Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.57

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.18. Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 7,775 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.92.

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund Company Profile (ASX:FSF)

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

