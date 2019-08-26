Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) PT Set at $23.00 by Compass Point

Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

NYSE FLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,336. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $569.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.