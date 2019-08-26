Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) PT Set at $23.00 by Compass Point

Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.
NYSE FLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,336. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $569.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fly Leasing Company Profile
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
