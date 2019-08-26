Flowchain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $258,796.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00041481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.92 or 0.04877704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

