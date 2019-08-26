FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $122.65

Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.65 and traded as low as $131.40. FirstService shares last traded at $131.97, with a volume of 4,572 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get FirstService alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.99.

In other news, Director Michael Natale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.50, for a total value of C$69,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$623,250.

About FirstService (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.