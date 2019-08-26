FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares during the period. FirstService comprises 1.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of FirstService worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FirstService by 838.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,839 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstService by 62.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 156,826 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 100,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FirstService by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 650,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FirstService to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

FSV traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $99.52. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.84. FirstService Corp has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

