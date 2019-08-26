FirstCoin Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $266,064.00 and $14.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002403 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00162166 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,312.24 or 0.99659188 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00036197 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

