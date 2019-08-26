First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.37, approximately 6,580 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 676.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 65,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period.

