First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

